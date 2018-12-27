Instagram's latest test getting rid of vertical scroll went pretty poorly

Some people logged into Instagram Thursday to an unwelcome surprise: Their vertical scrolling through images had disappeared.
It was all part of a test change Instagram has been considering, that would do away with the up-and-down thumb swipe that's become the standard way we practically scroll through anything in the modern age. Instead, Instagram's been considering having people scroll side to side or tap to go through their Instagram feed.
Company head Adam Mosseri tweeted that this newest change was not intended to be tested on so many people.
Instagram had tested these types of changes in the past as part of a broader effort for the Facebook-owned social network to draw in more people and get people to use its app more. The app counts more than a billion people who log in each month, making it one of the largest social networks on the planet, behind Facebook itself, which counts more than 2 billion people.
Regardless of Instagram's intentions this time around, the whole experience caused quite a stir, with people taking to Twitter to complain about how confusing everything had become.
So I guess the bottom line is probably that you shouldn't screw with people's Instagram during the holidays.
