CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet Services

Instagram wants to keep bullies out of it comments

Instagram's new bullying filter will hide upsetting comments.

facebook-f8-2018-0172

At F8, Instagram talked about a bullying filter.

 Screenshot/CNET

Instagram is taking another step toward keeping the comments clean on its platform.

After introducing out a comment filter last year, Instagram is rolling out a bullying filter starting Tuesday, Instagram's Head of Analytics and Data Science Tamar Shapiro said at Facebook's annual developer conference, F8, in San Jose, Calif.

Facebook, along with other social media platforms like Twitter, have been grappling with what its role should be in handling harassment online. 

The bullying filter will hide language that's intended to harass or be upsetting, Shapiro said.

According to an Instagram blog post Tuesday, the filter will look out for comments attacking someone's appearance or character, or making threats against them.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

Updated 5/1 at 11:21 a.m. PT: Adds information about bullying filter. 

Facebook's F8 Developer Conference: Follow CNET's coverage.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Next Article: Keep or kill: Do the MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPod Touch have a future?