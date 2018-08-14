Instagram users' accounts reportedly being hijacked in spreading hack

NurPhoto

Increasing numbers of people are reportedly experiencing the same Instagram hack, which logs them out and changes their personal details.

Hundreds of people have reported being hacked since the beginning of August, according to Mashable, which highlighted similarities between the attacks.

Victims say they're being logged out, their handles and profile avatars are changed (often to a Disney or Pixar character) and their bios are deleted, reported Mashable. When they try to reset their password, they find that the account has been linked to a new .ru email address -- a Russian domain.

Most of the people who spoke to Mashable didn't have two-factor authentication enabled, but one person said it was disabled and his account was hacked.

The hackers don't appear to be posting photos or removing old photos, but the altered personal details make it difficult for victims to regain control of their accounts. Instagram's automated message would go to the new email address.

A stream of tweets complaining about hacks and Instagram's support were sent to the photo-sharing site on Tuesday.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time locked-out Instagram users have flocked Twitter -- it happened in July when Instagram went down for everyone.