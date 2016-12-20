Instagram Stories' gift to you: Holiday stickers

Photo by Instagram

Sometimes, a simple "happy holidays" isn't enough.

To help you spread some yuletide cheer, Instagram on Tuesday released a set of holiday stickers you can add to photos and videos in your "story," the Snapchat-like Instagram feature that disappears after 24 hours. Instagram also said it will add another set of stickers to help ring in the New Year.

In addition to snowmen, candy canes and dreidels, this latest Instagram Stories update adds stickers you can use all year round.

"After you've taken a photo or video, you'll see a new stickers button next to the text and drawing tools," explained the company in a blog post. "Tap the smiley face to find customizable stickers for weather, the current time and even your location."

The Stories update also includes a new "hands-free" mode, which lets you record a video with one tap instead of needing to press and hold. Bring on the ukulele solos.

The update is available today for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about the update in Instagram's Help Center.

