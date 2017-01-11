Instagram prepares to place ads within your Stories

Enlarge Image Photo by Instagram

Get ready: ads are on their way into the middle of your Instagram Stories.

Users should expect to begin seeing the ads, which will be limited to fifteen seconds each, within the coming weeks, Instagram tells us. The Facebook-owned social sharing platform will start tests with a limited number of global brands, including Nike, Netflix, and Maybelline New York.

The news comes weeks after Instagram announced it had hit 600 million users, 100 million of whom signed up in just the last six months of 2016. Much of that growth is directly attributable to the Stories feature, which launched in the summer of 2016 and now sees over 150 million users a day, according to Instagram (that's up 50 percent in the past three months alone). With all of those eyeballs, the arrival of ads should come as no surprise to anyone, and follows the same strategy as Snapchat, which introduced ads in June of last year, and to which Instagram's Stories are often compared.

The new ads could spell big business for Instagram. Last November, the market research company eMarketer estimated the platform's 2016 ad revenue at $1.85 billion. That number only stands to grow once the platform finishes monetizing the Stories feature in the say way it monetized its main feed.