Instagram Lite launches on Google Play, offers slimmed down option

Instagram/Screenshot by CNET

Instagram Lite launched on the Google Play Store without announcement Wednesday, offering users a cut down version of the photosharing app.

The Lite app is just 573KB, compared to the regular Instagram's 32MB.

Users can currently post photos, add filters, view stories and use the Explore tab. The ability to message friends and share videos will be added later, the Google Play store description says.

Now Playing: Watch this: Why Instagram's $100 billion valuation isn't so crazy

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told TechCrunch that the Lite version began testing in Mexico this week.

"We are testing a new version of Instagram for Android that takes up less space on your device, uses less data, and starts faster," they said.

The app seems geared towards emerging markets, where internet connections are generally slower.

On Tuesday, Instagram was estimated to be worth more than $100 billion and it's expected to exceed 2 billion monthly users in the next five years. The company also just rolled out its own four-way group video chat that lets users browse Instagram as they talk.