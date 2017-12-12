Instagram

Instagram announced an update on Tuesday that is going to make you seriously want to up your hashtag game.

Starting immediately, you can follow hashtags on the social photo app in the same way you can individual accounts. This means any pics marked with a hashtag you follow could show up in your Instagram feed.

Hashtags have always been used on Instagram to tag photos according to their theme or location or content. The idea is to tap on or search for hashtags in order to discover more pictures you might like, but it involves the kind of manual labor that many Instagrammers are not here for. Who wants to search for hashtags when you could just succumb to the soothing motion of the endless scroll?

Being able to follow hashtags makes them a whole bunch more relevant and useful, as you will no longer have to manually check hashtags every time you want to see what's new. It also might make you more likely to tack them on to the end of your own posts.

Until now, hashtags were always a kind of take-it-or-leave-it addition to posts. They might help your photos get seen by more people, but it was a high-effort, low-reward exercise that made you look a bit try-hard (I should know).

But now, possibly for the first time, Instagram is providing real incentive to adorn your filtered photos with hashtags.

This is especially true if you are trying to grow your Instagram following or increase engagement. Tagging your photos with popular hashtags could result in them showing up natively in the feeds of users who don't already follow you, meaning that more people will be exposed to your brilliant works of art.

There is a catch: Instagram's algorithm means it's unlikely to show every tagged post in someone's feed -- only the most popular and relevant ones. There is likely to be some trial-and-error while users best work out how to take advantage of this and give themselves the best the chance of getting their posts seen.

Some extremely popular hashtags get flooded with photos minute-to-minute, so you might be better off choosing to use hashtags with a smaller, more focused audience and making sure any you use are tailored specifically to your photos.

Likewise, these super-popular hashtags might also not be desirable to follow as they could end up being spammed by people wanting to take advantage of their high follower number. It might instead be more desirable to seek out smaller communities of photographers more aligned with your interests.

Instagram promised in a blog post that there will be more of these types of changes to come. "Following hashtags is just the beginning of how we're giving you the tools to discover and be inspired by our community," it said.