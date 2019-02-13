Instagram direct messaging could be coming to browsers, desktop

Getty Images

Instagram's apparently working on making its direct messaging available on desktop apps and web browsers.

Tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted screenshots of browser-based and desktop versions of Instagram Direct on Tuesday, before noting that the Facebook-owned social media service had disabled access to the prototype she'd found.

Instagram is testing Direct on Web pic.twitter.com/bpdY9bep24 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2019

Instagram has traditionally been mobile-focused, but last month Facebook said it plans to merge the backends of its messaging services, letting Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram users message each other without switching apps.

Since Messenger and WhatsApp already have browser-based versions, it makes sense that Instagram should follow suit.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.