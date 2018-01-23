Instagram adds GIF stickers to stories

Instagram's efforts to one-up Snapchat continue with the addition of GIF stickers in Instagram stories. The company announced today that you'll now see a GIF option when adding a sticker to a photo or video in stories. Powered by Giphy, you'll be able to browse GIFs that are trending on the GIF-sharing site, as well as search the Giphy library for a specific result.

Instagram

The GIF announcement also included a note about expanded Instagram story capability related to image and video size. Instagram announced that in the near future, you'll be able to upload a photo or video of any size to your Instagram story. Photos won't be cut and forced to fit story size restrictions. You'll now be able to pinch and zoom to fit the entire photo into the story, and any extra room left empty by a photo will be filled with a matching custom color gradient.

GIF stickers are available starting today in Instagram version 29 on iOS and Android devices.