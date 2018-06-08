Instagram adds ability to re-share story posts from friends

Instagram gave users the the ability to re-share their friends story posts on Thursday, but it doesn't apply to every post.
If a friend tags you in their story, you'll get a notification in your direct message thread with them. Since Thursday's update -- for 24 hours -- you'll be able to tap and see their story as a sticker, allowing you to add some creative tweaks.
You can then add that to your own account, where it'll have a link back to the original account.
Given the privacy issues this feature might raise, it's only available on public accounts, the photo sharing service said.
The Facebook-owned Instagram is also reportedly looking into allowing video posts up to an hour long.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.