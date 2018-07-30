Spider-Man is ready to swing onto the PlayStation 4.
Developer Insomniac Games announced Monday that its Marvel superhero video game has gone gold, which means it has finished development and will be prepped for its Sept. 7 release date.
The game stars an older Peter Parker, a teenage Miles Morales and a playable Mary Jane. The game will have no connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Tom Holland's Peter Parker as seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, or the many spider-characters coming to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film.
A hot red PlayStation 4 Pro themed upon the Spider-Man game is also on the way, featuring the white spider symbol seen on this version of Peter Parker.
Discuss: Insomniac's Spider-Man PS4 game goes gold
