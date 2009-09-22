CNET también está disponible en español.

Inside CNET Labs 61: Next meeting, Hawaii. No, Paris!!

Episode 61. In this episode, Dong and I fantasize about what it would be like to be on the Draft 802.11 board.

How can one be expected to work on the 802.11n spec when this is right outside their hotel? No wonder it took so long.

First up, Eric narrowly escapes getting struck by lightning but still gets to see fireballs race past his window in the wee hours of the morning. True story.

Then a PSA: Dong finds a new old charge on his AT&T phone bill and explains why you should look at yours more closely.

Then, Kanye Interruptus, Serena's intimidation, and Joe Wilson mouthing off? What's going on?!! We share our theories.

Lastly, we're apparently in the wrong business. Dong explains why we should be in the Wi-Fi standards business. From the sound of it, it's a lot more fun.

To subscribe to this podcast, visit us at our main page and click the podcast link on the right. Don't forget to leave us voice mail at 1-800-947-6399 or e-mail us at insidecnetlabs@cnet.com.

