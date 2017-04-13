Inmates busted with DIY computers in prison

Ohio Office of the Inspector General

If you're ever unfortunate enough to go to prison, you should hope it's a low-security institution like Ohio's Marion Correctional Institution, where enterprising inmates were able to build their own homebrew computers from discarded parts.

According to a new report filed April 11 by the Ohio Office of the Inspector General:

"Marion Correctional Institution had discovered two unauthorized personal computers hidden on a plywood board in the ceiling above a closet in a training room. The two computers were connected to ORDC's computer network and were not owned by the State of Ohio."

The rogue computers were discovered in 2015, but the incident is only coming to light now that the Inspector General's report has been released.

Using discarded computer parts, the report says the inmates were able to gain access to restricted areas, search the internet for information on making weapons, and planned to steal another inmate's identity as part of a tax refund scheme before being discovered.

The full report is available here.