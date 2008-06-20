Infosys: Holograms on handsets by 2010

By 2010, the devices will routinely beam 3D films, games, and virtual goods into our laps, according Infosys, which has patented the handset.

The portable machines will capture and send 3D snapshots of the surrounding world, helping accident investigators, teachers, and doctors work remotely by instantly relaying realistic depictions of car damage, injuries, medical scans, or educational aids.

The powerful onboard processor on the Infosys machine would build a series of 2D shots taken, for example, from a digital camera, into 3D holograms using algorithms called 'Fourier' transformations to calculate the extra third dimension.

The patent, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, says this allows complex 3D holographic images to be squeezed through the narrow pipes of existing communications networks by sending only the unprocessed data to be translated into the 3D hologram at the other end.

Infosys' device will be able to both send and receive these 3D images, displaying them using a projector with a laser source and micro holographic optical elements lenses.

The global 3D screen market is forecast by the industry to grow to 8.1 million units by 2010.

"Holographic handsets have the capability of enriching the user experience with an actual 3D experience and higher-quality images," an Infosys representative said. "This gives users a more realistic experience in areas like gaming, medicine, movies etc."

She said the technology would enable 3D images to be displayed without losing resolution, something that is not possible using current 3D technology such as stereoscopic displays.

Nick Heath of Silicon.com reported from London.