Infinity War directors: 5 hints at what might happen in Avengers 4

The Avengers are hanging in limbo. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, some were dead, some alive, some seemed likely to be resurrected, others seemed possibly gone for good.

In a video posted Tuesday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo take 20 minutes to run down all the major heroes from the film, discussing their role in the fight against Thanos and dangling a few hints about what might happen to them in 2019's Avengers 4.

The entire video's worth watching, but here are five tidbits that seem especially pertinent, with some offering clues as to what the future holds.

1. Cap and Black Widow have changed

Captain America and Black Widow may be different in the next film, due to the time they spent on the run after the events of Captain America: Civil War. "It's hardened all of them in a way," Joe Russo says of the so-called Secret Avengers, the group that hid from the government for two years in the movie timeline. "You can't go on the run without it affecting you emotionally."

2. Thanos stole movie from Thor

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had a powerful role in Infinity War, but it could've been even bigger. "(Thor) has lost everything in his life," Joe Russo says. "In a lot of ways, he is the driving hero's arc of the movie, which stands in direct opposition to Thanos' arc. I would argue that had Thor chopped (Thanos') head off at the end of the movie, that the movie would belong to Thor, but because he didn't, it belongs to Thanos."

3. Those 14 million losses had an effect on Doctor Strange

Remember when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) said he saw 14 million possible futures and the Avengers win in only one? Turns out seeing all those deaths and defeats are hard on the magic man. "The fact that he was able to view the events unfolding 14 million times, and watching them lose 14 million times, is weighing heavy on his heart," Joe Russo says.

4. Shuri has the smarts

Shuri (Letitia Wright) may be Black Panther's little sister, but don't underestimate her. "Shuri is the smartest character in the Marvel universe," Joe Russo says bluntly. "She is the brains behind Wakanda's incredibly advanced technology."

5. Black Panther and Wakanda aren't going anywhere

"Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) has tremendous potential as a character in the Marvel universe," Joe Russo says. "And I think Wakanda is essential to whatever may happen post-Avengers Infinity War to how the world may deal with what has happened to them."

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

How to watch every MCU property in the perfect order: From Marvel films to the shows on Netflix, here's the best order to experience the MCU.