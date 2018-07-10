Indiana Jones delayed to 2021 as Disney shakes up movie schedule

Alcon Entertainment

Get ready to wait a little longer for the return of Indiana Jones. Walt Disney Studios released new dates to several of its movies on Tuesday, and Indy's getting pushed from July 10, 2020 to July 9, 2021.

This is the second major delay for Indiana Jones 5, which was first announced in 2016 with a 2019 release period. A year later it was pushed to 2020. (As an aside, the new July 9, 2021 release date is just four days before Ford's 79th birthday, but man is he healthy.)

The shakeup extends to a number of Disney films scheduled through 2021, including Mary Poppins Returns flying up to Dec. 19 this year from Dec. 25; Jungle Cruise sailing onto an Oct. 11, 2019 release date; and Maleficent 2 being conjured into theaters on May 29, 2020.

For you Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, an untitled Marvel movie has been moved up from July 30, 2021 to February 12, 2021 --that date is nearly three years from the premiere of the first Black Panther movie by the way, and a sequel is sure to come somewhere.

First published July 10, 2018 at 10:17 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:32 a.m. PT: Adds additional release schedule information.