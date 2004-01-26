India to get a look at Windows code?

According to Peter Moore, Microsoft Asia-Pacific's chief technology officer, the company is in open discussions with Indian authorities on the possibility of joining Microsoft's Government Security Program (GSP).
Get Up to Speed on...
Open source
Get the latest headlines and
company-specific news in our
expanded GUTS section.
"Providing both source access and technical information to national governments and international organizations about the Microsoft Windows platform, the GSP better enables government customers to design, build, deploy and maintain secure computing environments," Moore said.
Besides allaying security fears, industry observers believe the program could be an attempt to combat the spread of the Linux OS, which has an open-source code policy and has been steadily gaining momentum among regional governments.
In the Asia-Pacific, Microsoft already has signed a GSP agreement with China, one of the strongest proponents of open-source software. The software giant has struck similar arrangements with Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.
Winston Chai of CNETAsia reported from Singapore.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.