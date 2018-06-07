Incredibles 2 ticket sales on pace to swim past Finding Dory, says Fandango

If you're placing bets on what's going to do well at the box office this season, The Incredibles 2 might be a solid choice.
Pixar's sequel to 2004's The Incredibles is on track to become the biggest animated preseller of all time, Fandango said in a statement Thursday.
That means The Incredibles 2 could unseat Pixar's Finding Dory, from 2016, as well as outpace live-action hits like Wonder Woman and Spider-Man Homecoming.
"Fans have been waiting over a decade to see the return of Pixar's most beloved heroic family, and those years of anticipation are leading to record-breaking advance ticket sales for Incredibles 2," Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement.
The Incredibles 2 opens June 15 in the US.
