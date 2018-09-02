Incredibles 2 passes domestic box office milestone of $600 million

Pixar

Pixar's superhero family is hitting a big box office milestone in the US.

As of Sunday, Incredibles 2 will have earned more than $600 million in domestic box office sales, Disney announced, making it the third Disney film of 2018 to rake in all that cash behind Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. It's also the first animated film to hit the box office earnings mark, and the ninth film overall.

Globally, Incredibles 2 has made $1.16 billion thus far after crossing the $1 billion mark in July. The movie is now the No. 2 animated film of all time after passing Minions' $1.15 global box office mark. Disney's 2013 Frozen movie is the top animated film earner at $1.27 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians looks to top the Labor Day weekend box office so far according to Box Office Mojo. The film is estimated to bring in a three-day total of $22.2 million.