Absurd 'Star Wars' lightsaber battle shows the farce is strong

The "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" teaser trailer sparked a massive debate over the battle-worthiness of a ligthsaber with little lightsabers extending from the hilt like a hand guard. Depending on who you talk to, the design is incredibly cool, fraught with danger or incredibly stupid. A live-action video called "Star Wars: Modern Lightsaber Battle" explores what would happen if lightsabers really went totally bonkers.

A young Jedi wanders into the woods and encounters a growling Sith Lord. What ensues is an epic tale of one-upmanship as each warrior displays increasingly bizarre variations on elaborate lightsaber blades, ranging from an ax to a Minecraft-style sword to a collection of rainbows. It all takes place in a snowy forest setting with a Jawa looking on.

The video isn't just fans having fun out of the goodness of their hearts. It's also a publicity push for Loot Crate, a geek- and gamer-focused monthly subscription box service. The video was created by YouTube user Mr.TVCow, a Russian maker of nerdy special-effects-laden videos.

No spoilers here, but the video does come to a conclusion about which lightsaber look is ultimately the best. Let's just say "Star Wars" superfan Stephen Colbert might want to argue with it.