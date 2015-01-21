Absurd 'Star Wars' lightsaber battle shows the farce is strong

The "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" teaser trailer sparked a massive debate over the battle-worthiness of a ligthsaber with little lightsabers extending from the hilt like a hand guard. Depending on who you talk to, the design is incredibly cool, fraught with danger or incredibly stupid. A live-action video called "Star Wars: Modern Lightsaber Battle" explores what would happen if lightsabers really went totally bonkers.
A young Jedi wanders into the woods and encounters a growling Sith Lord. What ensues is an epic tale of one-upmanship as each warrior displays increasingly bizarre variations on elaborate lightsaber blades, ranging from an ax to a Minecraft-style sword to a collection of rainbows. It all takes place in a snowy forest setting with a Jawa looking on.
The video isn't just fans having fun out of the goodness of their hearts. It's also a publicity push for Loot Crate, a geek- and gamer-focused monthly subscription box service. The video was created by YouTube user Mr.TVCow, a Russian maker of nerdy special-effects-laden videos.
No spoilers here, but the video does come to a conclusion about which lightsaber look is ultimately the best. Let's just say "Star Wars" superfan Stephen Colbert might want to argue with it.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.