In Super Bowl beer ad, Jeff Bridges drinks with Sarah Jessica Parker

Big Lebowski fans, you'll have to drown your sorrows in a White Russian.

Despite some hopes fired up by Jeff Bridges' Jan. 24 tweet hinting at The Dude returning, it appears he was referencing a Super Bowl commercial, not a sequel to the 1998 Coen brothers film.

In the commercial, for Stella Artois beer, Sarah Jessica Parker shares screen time with Bridges. Parker played Carrie Bradshaw on HBO's Sex and the City, and Bradshaw's favorite drink was a cosmopolitan. But in the ad, she declines a cosmo in favor of the beer. Bridges' Dude then rejects his character's standard White Russian beverage and joins her in having a Stella.

Soothe any disappointment over the lack of a Lebowski sequel with the knowledge that the beer company is supporting a good cause. Stella Artois' "Pour It Forward" campaign donates clean drinking water to those in need through a partnership with Water.org.

For every Stella Artois beer purchased from now until March 31, the brand will donate a month of access to clean water to someone living without it.