In search of a gender-neutral bathroom? Yelp can help

A new feature on the reviews site Yelp helps customers locate businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms.

Tech Culture
yelp.jpgEnlarge Image

Yelp is updating its software so you can find businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms.

 Chris Goodney, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yelp today published a blog post announcing a new feature to help users locate businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms.

The post, written by Rachel Williams, Yelp's Head of Diversity and Inclusion, explained that gender-neutral restrooms have a single-stall with a locking door and are available to any gender.

Like the Yelp screenshot below, gender-neutral restrooms will now be listed as a feature alongside a store's credit card policy, wheelchair accessibility, and other important characteristics. Both Yelp's desktop and mobile versions should display this information, through details provided by users as well as business owners.

gnr-biz-page.pngEnlarge Image
Yelp

The company also plans to add gender neutral restrooms as a search feature shortly to make them even easier to locate.

Yelp's new feature comes roughly one week after the Trump administration reversed the rules on bathrooms for transgender students. In a separate blog post on March 2, Yelp announced its support for Gavin Grimm, a transgender student in Virginia who was denied access to the boys' bathroom at his school.

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

More stories

Up Next: Nintendo hooked me as a kid. Can the Switch win over my son?