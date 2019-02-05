In Qualcomm-Apple fight, judge limits scope of damages

Angela Lang/CNET

Qualcomm can't seek damages from Apple for patent infringement that occurred before the chipmaker sued the iPhone purveyor in 2017, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

The decision came following a request from Apple, the report says.

Qualcomm accused Apple of infringing patents linked to graphics processing and energy efficiency technology in phones. The two tech giants have been fighting over patents since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for around $1 billion. Apple says Qualcomm didn't offer fair licensing terms for its technology, and the iPhone and iPad maker wants to pay less to use the tech in its devices. Qualcomm, in turn, sued Apple for patent infringement and sought a ban on iPhone sales.

Tuesday's decision comes ahead of a trial set to begin next month. A trial between the US Federal Trade Commission and Qualcomm over mobile chip licenses wrapped up last week.

Apple and Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.