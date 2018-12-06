In praise of the Razer Phone 2's wireless charger

Patrick Holland/CNET

Every now and then, a gadget can connect with you on a level that goes beyond specs and features. The Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch, for example, snap when I dock it, and I derive an immense amount of joy from this every time I do it.

Razer's wireless charger base accessory for its Razer Phone 2 gives similar satisfaction. It's delightful seeing it launch a rainbow light chase whenever I charge my phone on it. Fellow CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt shot this video of it charging her phone:

I wish all wireless chargers looked as good as @Razer's. pic.twitter.com/F9ETNZsY5f — Jessica Dolcourt (@jdolcourt) November 14, 2018

There are many, perhaps too many, devices that light up. But what strikes me about Razer's wireless dock is that it does so in such a frivolous way, unlike the gaudy lights of a gaming PC rig. The lights on gaming PCs are often ridiculously over-the-top, while the charging base is subtler, more tasteful. It's like the difference between hanging a single strand of Christmas lights along the gutter of your roof versus Clark Griswold's massive light display in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Granted, I wouldn't want this dock in my bedroom, but on my work desk it provides endless utility and gratification.

The dock can fold down flat or be angled up. Since the base station supports the Qi charging standard, it works with many types of phones, including the iPhone XS, Pixel 3 and Galaxy S9 -- but weirdly only in landscape orientation. Seeing the Razer Phone 2 docked vertically really looks badass.

The dock's base glows green when your phone is fully charged or red if you didn't position it properly. You can even control the way the lights breathe or pulsate with your Razer Phone 2. But it's the Rainbow Road from Mario Kart light show that gets me every time.

I really like the Razer Phone 2 wireless charging dock. While the phone charges, the base lights up like Rainbow Road from Mario Kart. And of course, I couldn't resist and had to make this video. #phonetober #mariokart #rainbowroad #razerphone2 https://t.co/F9LSpdCjrW pic.twitter.com/yylhQx1KyX — Patrick Holland (@trickholland) October 22, 2018

There are more affordable wireless charging docks of course, but at $99 the Razer Phone 2 wireless dock is worth every penny to me. If you have a Razer Phone 2, it's a must-have.

