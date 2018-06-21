In border controversy, US ignores a tech alternative to detention centers

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The US government may have a more humane and cost-effective tech alternative to detaining families at the border, but it's not being offered to the thousands of immigrant families that have been forcibly split over the past two months.

At least not yet.

The majority of undocumented immigrants detained by border patrol agents are enrolled in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's "Alternative to Detention" program, which uses technology to keep track of people instead of physically detaining them.

Since the pilot program kicked off in 2004, these techniques allowed for tracking through ankle bracelets, phone check-ins with voice recognition software and a mobile app. It meant that families could stay together, and not in a detention center.

These technologies offer an alternative to the "zero tolerance" policy that has separated more than 2,300 children from adults at the US border in just five weeks, touching off a massive public backlash against ICE, the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump.

Under fire, Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday reversing the family separation policy, keeping families together by detaining the children along with the adults. The executive order did not say whether the government would reunite the more than 2,300 separated children with their parents, some of whom are as young as 9-months-old.

The children were originally separated from adults because under current law, minors cannot be detained for more than 20 days, according to the 1993 Flores v. Reno settlement.

Another way

The tech alternatives program allows ICE to monitor immigrants without locking them up, and has a low rate of failure. An ICE spokesman said that the program had a 99.8 percent compliance rate, with the majority of immigration hearings happening without a hitch.

As of February 16, ICE had 77,417 people enrolled in electronics supervision, while there were about 44,000 people physically detained by June 9, the spokesman said. The electronics supervision continues to grow, with 26,000 more participants in 2018 than the year before.

The tech alternatives are not offered to every immigrant that is caught, he said, with ICE deciding on a case-by-case basis with factors like immigration and criminal history considered. ICE did not have details on how long that approval process can take. The spokesman did not clarify why families in the last five week were not granted alternatives to detention.

ICE said it considers family ties as part of its approval. By the end of 2016, 50,825 people were approved directly at border processing sites in California, Arizona and Texas.

That quick process has not been the case for thousands of families separated at the border, Ruthie Epstein, the American Civil Liberties Union's legislative policy analyst, said.

"They should have been offered alternatives to detention," Epstein said. "Immediately detaining these families is the absolute wrong response."

Yes, there's an app for that

Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET

The monitoring program on mobile devices works through an app called SmartLINK, which is provided by a company called Behavioral Interventions, which is owned by private prison company GEO Group. The company declined to comment, deferring questions to ICE. In its marketing language, BI Inc. said it was the "US leader for offender monitoring products."

The app works by setting up calendar events, reminders and communications between arrested immigrants and police, allowing people to self-check in. Officers are able to use it to monitor people without watching them at all times.

It uses a photo check-in as a biometric measure to ensure the person using it is the arrested individual.

ICE can also use ankle bracelets with GPS monitoring, as well as call check-ins, which uses voice recognition software to catch fraudsters. An ICE spokesman said telephonic reporting was the most common method for electronic surveillance.

In the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General report from February 2015 (pdf), it said that contractors charge 17 cents a day for telephonic monitoring, and $4.41 for GPS monitoring. In the US Government Accountability Office's report (pdf) from 2014, the average cost per day for electronic surveillance was $85 a person.

In comparison, ICE's detention centers cost $133.99 a day per bed, according to its 2018 budget. The budget requested for a $1.2 billion increase for detention beds, while only asking for $57.4 million for its Alternatives to Detention program.

The program has reunited several immigrant parents with their children in South Texas already, according to NPR.

"When you're detaining a parent and a kid, you're inflicting trauma on the family, that sort of trauma can reverberate for years," Epstein said.