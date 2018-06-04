Fans of nature documentaries will feel right at home with Apple's WWDC 2018 introduction video.

A voice that sounds an awful lot like acclaimed English narrator David Attenborough calmly leads viewers through a four-minute video featuring a migration unlike any they've seen before.

Now Playing: Watch this: WWDC 2018: Apple intro video shows developers as species

Instead of salmon spawning or birds returning to roost, the migrators here are developers, making their way to the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicked off Monday in Silicon Valley.

While it's unclear if Attenborough, 92, is really the one narrating (the UK Guardian says it's English comedian Stephen Fry impersonating him), the other elements are spot-on.

The video displays the "unique mammals" gathering from all corners of the world, with the sun harsh on the "nocturnal, cave-dwelling creatures." Developers, viewers learn, "evolved at an unprecedented speed," as crowds are seen streaming into the conference.

The developers "identify each other through decorative tribal symbols" -- T-shirts, messenger bags, and buttons. The nature-documentary theme continues throughout the video, including a "feeding frenzy" at the buffet and a "behavioral anomaly" as developers race to grab front-row seats at the keynote.

"Only the strongest apps will survive," the narration warns. And everything wraps up as the narrator extolls the "creative bonds" formed during the migration, while two developers fight to untangle their dangling nametags. Just like in nature, there's always something unexpected.