I have a pretty strong stomach. Roller coasters are my jam. Virtual reality never makes me queasy. No technology at CES had ever made me nauseous -- until I ate fake beef tartare made from Impossible Burger 2.0.

The scoop of tartare — mixed through with finely diced onions, mustard and capers — glistened on a poker-chip-sized slice of chewy rye bread. It was expertly prepared by the mustachioed executive chef of Border Grill in Las Vegas, Mike Minor. As he folded the ingredients into the ruddy pink ground beef with two spoons, I asked him what difference he notices between this fake tartare and the kind that comes from cows.

He struggled to come up with something while he mixed. It doesn't have the same "iron-y" flavor as real raw beef, he conceded. Less "iron-y" flavor sounded like a perk to me.

"Here," he said, as he handed me the first sample from his latest batch. "Be my taste tester. Does it need anything? Salt?"

I stalled as I chewed. Think! Say something about saltiness. My stomach started objecting to what was going on in my mouth. "I haven't had beef in more than a decade," I said through my mouthful, hoping the disclaimer mask my growing revulsion.

"It's kind of grossing me out."

Impossible Foods, the maker of the so-called "bleeding" plant-based Impossible Burger, unveiled its next-generation beef product Monday at CES. Called Impossible Burger 2.0, it's the company's first product update since it launched its original burger in 2016, and the next step in its mission to make fake meat taste so good we eliminate animals as a "food production technology" by 2035.

It's also the first time CES has ever exhibited food as a technology, the company said.

To Impossible Foods' credit, every other preparation of Impossible Burger 2.0 was delicious. The very best, though, was the actual burger. The soft bun, the tangy sauce, the zesty crunch of barely-there raw onion and the refreshing crisp of lettuce and tomato, all combining with that juicy, chewy patty — it tasted amazing because it tasted like a real burger.

Take note: This relish comes from someone who looked under the bun of her Happy Meal hamburger as a grade schooler and — after close inspection of the grayish, pockmarked meat — swore off eating burgers forever. I didn't totally stick to that vow. I ate a burger from Manhattan's Corner Bistro sometime around 2005, figuring after more than a decade without burgers I should give it another try. It didn't stick.

My darling, my veggie burger

Most people give up meat for health reasons, out of ethical concern for animals, or to lessen their personal contribution to the environmental doom scientists say we're barreling toward. To me, those are all great bonus features of vegetarianism but, really, I gave up meat for the best of all possible reasons. I fell in love.

When I met my now-husband, he had been a vegetarian for several years already. One of the most amiable people I've ever met, Nick never flinched when I ate meat in front of him. He didn't guilt me when I devoured chicken burritos as big as my head. But I started to feel bad about devouring a plate of coq au vin on a date with him when it came time to kiss goodnight. He shouldn't be forced to kiss my revolting meat-juicy mouth. I needed to dump one of them. I loved Nick more.

Being vegetarian for so long means I've discovered veggie burgers that I'll eat with glee. Northstar Cafe's beet-and-black-bean burger in my childhood hometown of Columbus, Ohio, is such a favorite that Nick and I copied the recipe to make it at home. (It's never as good as the real thing.)

But even the best ones aren't real burgers. They're sandwiches with ingredients shaped into a patty. Calling them a burger works as a shorthand for how they're prepared and served, but it's hardly a descriptor for how they taste.

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Bleeding burgers, like Impossible's and the Beyond Burger, are like delicious bombs of nostalgia in my mouth. They remind me of a food I forgot I could enjoy.

And the Impossible Burger 2.0 is major improvement on these. As my carnivorous colleague Dara Kerr put it, "if the current burger tastes like an OK Sizzler steak, then this new version is a well-massaged Kobe ribeye."

Doing "research"



To prepare for tasting the 2.0 burger, three of my CNET colleagues and I went to a Vegas vegan junk-food joint where they serve both the original Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger. Both got lukewarm thumbs-up from two of my meat-eating colleagues.

"I've been thinking long and hard about going vegetarian, mainly to take personal responsibility for climate change and whatnot. I eat a lot of meat. A lot a lot. Mainly because, uh...I love meat," CNET's Australia editorial director, Mark Serrels, said. "The Beyond burger was best, and the greatest compliment I can give it is this: If I stumbled across this burger at a family barbecue, I might eat it and think, 'Hmmm, that was a mediocre burger, but it's definitely a burger made of animal flesh."

"That's a compliment. I think."

But one of my colleagues, who was raised on a cattle farm and is picky about her meat, was so turned off by Impossible's imposter burger she couldn't finishing eating it.

Impossible is hoping its new burger could sway people like her. The new product officially replaced the older version Tuesday. It'll be available first in about a dozen high-end restaurants across the US, and then roll out to all Impossible Foods partner restaurants in early February. The company plans to sell a raw version of the "ground beef" in grocery stores by the end of the year, at a price they'll set to be about the same as USDA premium ground beef.

I thought of her when my stomach turned at the thought of finishing my tartare. I meandered away from Minor, the tartare's chef, to the other side of the patio so I could hide the rest of my sample under somebody else's napkin. Maybe the best sign Impossible Foods may have cracked the code to realistic fake meat is that I couldn't stand to take another bite.

That's a compliment. I think.

