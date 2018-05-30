CNET también está disponible en español.

Imgur adds 30-second video uploads for iOS

Image hosting site goes from GIF to video clip.

Imgur users on iOS devices can now upload 30-second video clips.

Imgur has added 30-second video uploads via its iOS app and all users can see the results on a new channel.

The clips can be seen on the image hosting site's Unmuted channel, which is actually muted by default. It only lives up to its name when visitors play a video.

Imgur's blog post on the update also notes that iOS users have access to video editing tools.

The video clips can be found on Imgur's Unmuted channel.

"You can choose to include, or remove, sound from your post, have multiple videos in one post, or mix with images and GIFs," the company writes.

The post also says video uploads will be available on other platforms soon.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

