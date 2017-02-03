IMDb: Say 'so long' to message boards on Feb. 20

IMDb

If you want to talk movies and TV shows with over 250 million strangers, you're going to have to find somewhere else to do it than IMDb's message boards.

As of Feb. 20, the Amazon-owned Internet Movie Database is shutting them down, even private messages, after an internal review. Message boards tackle movie and TV trivia, industry news and events, lists and recommendations.



The "message boards are no longer providing a positive, useful experience for the vast majority of our more than 250 million monthly users worldwide," IMDb said in a statement.

That official language may be too mild. IMDb has garnered a reputation for having some of the meanest commenters online, according to TechCrunch. IMDb didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Imdb [sic] can't cope with criticism of its pimps," was one IMDb user's message board comment in reaction to the news. Others took to the boards to discuss replacement platforms they could use after the boards shut down for good.

But fans of the site may not have to take such drastic measures. IMDb is waving chatty fans to its Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and YouTube channels.

You have two weeks to archive your messages and get in touch with your private contacts -- go!