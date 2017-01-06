IMDB to California: You can't stop us publishing actor ages

Up Next CES is finally open: Here's what you missed

Entertainment industry website IMDB has challenged the constitutionality of a California law that bans it from publishing actors' ages on its job-related IMDBPro subscription site.

The law, signed into law in September, requires IMDB to remove birthday and age information on IMDBPro, a premium service that lets subscribers publish profiles, a move that can be useful for finding work. The law's purpose is "to ensure that information obtained on an Internet Web site regarding an individual's age will not be used in furtherance of employment or age discrimination," according to its text.

IMDB, which said 2,300 people so far have demanded their ages be removed, argued that prejudice, not factual data, should be the target of efforts to stop age discrimination.

"Rather than properly passing laws designed to address the root problem of age discrimination, the state of California has chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest," the Amazon subsidiary said in a Thursday court filing. The law "plainly violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution and cannot be enforced." It also said the law violates commercial law since it affects IMDB operations outside California.

IMDB said in a statement it won't remove the age data from its service while the litigation is active.

The California attorney general's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.