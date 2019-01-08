CES 2019: IMB unveils system for more accurate weather forecasting

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

IMB CEO Ginni Rometty showcased the company's new global weather forecasting system at CES on Tuesday, which aims to provide the most accurate forecasts in the world.

The IBM Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (GRAF), created with IBM's subsidiary The Weather Company, is an hourly-updating commercial weather system that'll provide improved forecasts for more specific areas around the world. GRAF uses IMB supercomputers, crowdsourced data from millions of sensors around the world and in-flight data to create the forecasts. It can predict things as small as thunderstorms globally. IMB said the system will be available later this year.

"If you're a farmer in Kenya, If you're a farmer in Kansas, you're going to get a way better weather prediction," Ginny Rometty said at the company's keynote.

In many parts of the world, weather forecasts cover 12- to 15-kilometer expanses of land, meaning some whether phenomena might be missed, IBM said. Traditional wether models also tend to update less frequently, usually every 6 to 12 hours, it added. GRAF will instead provide forecasts covering 3 square kilometers and will update hourly.

GRAF's ability to tap into data from aircraft sensor readings -- which includes wind speeds and temperature -- helps to overcome the lack of specialized weather equipment in certain parts of the world. People can also opt in to share pressure sensor readings from barometers in their phones, which will help improve the forecasts.

IMB will make predictions from the system available globally later this year, it said. That information could be used for things like helping airlines minimize disruption from turbulence or assisting farmers with better preparing for major changes in weather.

Individuals will also be able to better prepare for the weather, IBM said. Anyone with The Weather Channel app, weather.com, Weather Underground app and wunderground.com will be able to use the forecasts. Businesses that use IBM offerings from The Weather Company can also access them.

