Ikea's connected smart blinds come to the US on April 1, report says

Ikea

Ikea is expanding its repertoire of connected devices with its new Fyrtur smart roller blinds.

The blinds were first listed by Ikea Germany, where they are currently available. The listings say that they're an in-store exclusive, with wider online availability coming Feb. 2. But they're coming to the US on April 1, according to Fast Company, which cites an Ikea spokesperson. Ikea has previously confirmed to CNET that the blinds will launch globally in 2019.

Both blinds include a battery-powered device and can be raised or lowered through the included remote. However, the blinds can also be controlled through Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit or your phone -- like Ikea's line of connected lightbulbs.

They come in five sizes ranging from 60 by 195cm to 140 by 195cm. Fast Company notes that Ikea has another set of blinds, a more transparent set called Kadrilj, that won't be available in the US. Prices start at 119 euros (about $135, £110 or AU$190) for the Fyrtur.

An Ikea representative in the UK said the blinds would be available there in February. Representatives in the US didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Jan. 7.

Update Jan. 10: Added info about US availability based on the Fast Company report.