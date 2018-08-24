Ikea smart plugs coming in October, report says

Those rumored Ikea smart plugs are really happening.

The company has confirmed to Norwegian consumer tech site Tek.no that it will launch smart plugs in October. This comes on the heels of an earlier report from Swedish site Teknikveckan. The Swedish tech blog was tipped off by sources with apparent access to Ikea's inventory system.

Ikea has reportedly pegged the price for a basic model at 150 Norwegian Krone -- roughly $18, AU$24 or £14. It will sell a version of the plug with a magnetic, wireless remote too for 200 Krone.

It's a competitive price, especially for the kit and remote combo. These gadgets tend to run $20 to $30, with some even hitting the $60 mark. And that's without a physical remote. The $35 Belkin Wemo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug and $60 Fibaro Wall Plug are prime examples.

A typical smart plug links to your wireless home network and lets you control devices you connect to the plug from your phone via the internet. Smart plugs are a super easy way to smarten up your home.

Ikea also told Tek.no its smart plugs will appear under the company's existing Tradfri product family. That means they'll likely share the same support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Ikea didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.