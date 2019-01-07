Ikea rolls out its smart blinds, with wider launch on Feb. 2

Ikea

Ikea is expanding its repertoire of connected devices with its new Kadrilj and Fyrtur smart roller blinds.

Both blinds include a battery-powered device and can be raised or lowered through the included remote. However, the blinds can also be controlled through Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit or your phone -- like Ikea's line of connected lightbulbs.

They come in five sizes ranging from 60 by 195cm to 140 by 195cm, with the Kadrilj blinds being more transparent and the Fyrtur being opaque.

The blinds are both available now from Ikea Germany, as spotted by Zatz Not Funny. Prices start at 99 euros (about $115, £90 or AU$160) for the Kadrilj and 119 euros for the Fyrtur. The German listings say that the blinds will get a larger online launch on Feb. 2. Whether the February launch will include the US or UK is to be determined -- but Ikea has previously confirmed to CNET that the blinds will launch globally in 2019.

Ikea didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.