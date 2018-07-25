CNET también está disponible en español.

If you're not using Chrome, Google's redesign just made YouTube way slower (The 3:59, Ep. 432)

Also on the podcast, we talking about Facebook's Watch Party and a patch fixing the MacBook Pro's slowdown issues.

On this podcast, we talk about:

