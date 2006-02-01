CNET también está disponible en español.

IE 7: too little, too soon?

Last I heard, the Internet Explorer 7 beta released this week wasn't due until March. But here it is all early, and man, is it ever a mess. Bugs are one thing--it's a beta--but there are reports already of security holes, and it doesn't even play nice with McAfee Internet Security Suite. Sheesh, Microsoft. At this rate, you're going to ruin Internet Explorer's good name. Oh...wait...

