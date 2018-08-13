Idris Elba shakes and stirs James Bond rumors with new tweet

Good spies know how to stoke a fire, and actor Idris Elba did just that on Sunday. A few days ago, a report in British tabloid The Daily Star hinted that Elba could be under consideration to play super-spy James Bond after Daniel Craig's next -- and last -- film.

Elba waited a respectful few days, and then threw a little fuel on the rumor fire with a tweeted image of himself and the words: "my name's Elba, Idris Elba."

Some fans are taking the tease as a hint that Elba is confirming the eventual casting. But come on, the guy who played brilliant drug kingpin Stringer Bell on The Wire and cancelled the apocalypse as Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim is fairly obviously just having fun with all of us. He'll likely eventually get a chance to play the part, but nothing's likely to have firmed up in the last few days.

Back in 2016, Elba called speculation that he'll be the first black Bond the "wildest rumor in the world" and wondered if he was too old for the role. (The London-born actor is now 45.)

Many fans loved the tweet. By Sunday evening, it had been retweeted more than 136,000 times.

"If you're the next Bond, it will be the first Bond film I ever see," said one Twitter user.

You need to watch a few others to understand just HOW BADLY @idriselba is needed in the role! ????? — Morganna Bramah ☥ (@Cyborganna) August 12, 2018

Absolutely hope this is becoming a reality. Going to break records on box office. #Idrisalba — Badsha (@Badshaass) August 12, 2018

The Man with the Golden Globe. pic.twitter.com/ubO4hP12Lt — Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) August 12, 2018

Just the thought of him in suits & his voice??? — Êllə (@tweet2el) August 12, 2018

I see you playa, @MichelleObama wants to be Moneypenny. pic.twitter.com/Xor8IhAgeG — Barack Obama (@ThePresObama) August 12, 2018

I am ready to step into the Bond Girl role at a moments notice! pic.twitter.com/XCoAdlaPyQ — Claire (@WinderAsInMere) August 12, 2018

Daniel Craig still has one final Bond film, the yet-untitled 25th in the series, which is expected to begin filming late in 2018.