IBM software for fighting wildfire

IBM has won a follow-on contract from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service to develop a program for managing forest fires, the company said Monday.

The Fire Program Analysis project is intended to create a common system for five US agencies including the National Park Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of the Interior?s Bureau of Land Management for wild fire preparedness analysis, planning and budgeting.

The new system will suggest the most effective choice of resources such as fire engines, crews, helicopters, etc. for managing fires.

Earlier, as part of the project, IBM researchers, jointly with their counterparts in universities and government, created a model that takes into consideration factors such as the terrain, climate and size of fires from previous years to compute an effective combination of personnel and equipment.