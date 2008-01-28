IAC invests in HealthCentral

Barry Diller's InterActiveCorp has acquired a significant minority stake in The HealthCentral Network. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HealthCentral, which boasts 7.7 million viewers, is a collection of more than 30 sites on healthy living and specific conditions where patients and experts share information.

Diller and Peter Horan, chief executive of IAC's media and advertising sector, will serve on HealthCentral's Board.

IAC invested in Medem, a suite of Web-based physician-patient communication services last year, and its Ask search engine has partnered with Healthline Networks.

IAC isn't the only big Internet company jumping into the health space. AOL launched AOL Body last year in partnership with Healthline. And Microsoft and Google are also working on health-related initiatives.