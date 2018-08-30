CNET también está disponible en español.

I want to believe … in these X-Files Scully and Mulder Barbie dolls

Search for aliens and government conspiracies with 25th anniversary X-Files Barbie dolls from Mattel and Fox.

These Barbie dolls of special agents Scully and Mulder look like they're ready to tackle any sci-fi conspiracy. 

The truth is out there, and here it is: X-Files fans can now get their hands on Barbie dolls of the show's main characters, F.B.I. special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). 

Fox Network and Mattel have teamed up to create The X-Files Barbie dolls in honor of the show's 25th anniversary. The popular sci-fi TV series debuted in 1993, and got a 2017 revival

The Mulder and Scully dolls are dressed in their signature looks from the '90s, including dark suits, and F.B.I. IDs and badges. The dolls also come with a stand. 

To faithfully reproduce the agents' signature looks, the Barbie team studied actual costumes used in the series, Mattel said in a statement.

The Scully and Mulder dolls are sculpted to look just like the actors who played them -- Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.

Each doll retails for around $40 (roughly £31, AU$55) and is available on the Mattel Store site, the Fox Shop and Amazon

Sadly, Mattel and Fox haven't announced plans to make Barbie versions of other characters from The X-Files, like Cigarette-Smoking Man or the Lone Gunmen

Fans also have a chance to test their trivia knowledge of The X-Files. Fans can submit their own trivia questions for "The Truth Is Out There Trivia Contest" from now until Sept. 3. 

The trivia contest launches on Fox's website on the official X-Files anniversary date of Sept. 10 and ends on Sept. 17. 

Those entering the contest who answer the most questions correctly are automatically entered to win an X-Files prize pack that includes the new Barbie dolls, as well as select books and comics. 

