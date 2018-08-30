Mattel

The truth is out there, and here it is: X-Files fans can now get their hands on Barbie dolls of the show's main characters, F.B.I. special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson).

Fox Network and Mattel have teamed up to create The X-Files Barbie dolls in honor of the show's 25th anniversary. The popular sci-fi TV series debuted in 1993, and got a 2017 revival.

The Mulder and Scully dolls are dressed in their signature looks from the '90s, including dark suits, and F.B.I. IDs and badges. The dolls also come with a stand.

To faithfully reproduce the agents' signature looks, the Barbie team studied actual costumes used in the series, Mattel said in a statement.

Mattel

Each doll retails for around $40 (roughly £31, AU$55) and is available on the Mattel Store site, the Fox Shop and Amazon.

Sadly, Mattel and Fox haven't announced plans to make Barbie versions of other characters from The X-Files, like Cigarette-Smoking Man or the Lone Gunmen.

Fans also have a chance to test their trivia knowledge of The X-Files. Fans can submit their own trivia questions for "The Truth Is Out There Trivia Contest" from now until Sept. 3.

The trivia contest launches on Fox's website on the official X-Files anniversary date of Sept. 10 and ends on Sept. 17.

Those entering the contest who answer the most questions correctly are automatically entered to win an X-Files prize pack that includes the new Barbie dolls, as well as select books and comics.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."