Hypervsn's cool 3D holographic images are perfect for showing off at CES 2019

While aimed mostly at retail stores looking for a cool display, you could get this fancy gadget for yourself if you want holographic images in your home. The Hypervsn uses spinning blades to create moving 3D images that look convincingly futuristic.

It's on display at CES 2019 and the images are colorful and lifelike. I saw the version with a 56-centimeter display. The company's also launching a 75cm version at CES if you need something bigger.

Hypervsn comes with a large stock of content that your screen can scroll through. You can also use the company's new 3D studio to add a third dimension to your own 2D image. Hypervsn can train you to make more robust content using the design lab if you'd like.

While having cool-looking holograms is a nice novelty, Hypervsn has bigger aims, both figuratively and literally. I saw the Hypervsn Solo in action, but the Hypervsn Wall can combine units for a theoretically huge holographic image. The company is also working on interactivity and wants to bring Hypervsn into gaming through motion sensors.

In the meantime, if you want to splurge on something fancy, you can snag the 56cm version of the Hypervsn Solo now. The company hasn't yet announced a price for the 75cm model.

