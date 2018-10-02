Posh Hyperloop capsule prototype looks like a rocket for the ground

Enlarge Image HyperloopTT

The future of transportation is looking a little more real. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies revealed its full-scale prototype hyperloop passenger capsule on Tuesday.

The hyperloop concept, released by Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla fame five years ago, involves zipping passengers around in low-pressure tubes at insanely high speeds verging on supersonic. HyperloopTT describes it as bringing airplane speeds to ground level.

The sleek capsule, named "Quintero One," is made from a high-tech composite material called Vibranium, which does indeed share a name with a fictional supermaterial from the Marvel universe.

Quintero One is 105 feet (35 meters) long and weighs 5 tons (5,000 kilograms). We got a first look inside a Hyperloop capsule back in early 2017, but the full prototype capsule gives a much better idea of how this futuristic transportation system could look.

Built in Spain, the capsule will be moved to France for additional assembly before testing. "In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimized and ready for passengers," said Bibop Gresta, chairman and co-founder of HyperloopTT.

Hyperloop development has made a lot of strides over the last five years, but it remains to be seen if it will become a viable mode of transportation. Companies like HyperloopTT and Virgin Hyperloop One seem to be committed to bringing this very sci-fi technology to life.