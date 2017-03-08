Hyperloop could cart ya to Jakarta as Indonesia considers high-tech transport

The high-speed transport system proposed by Elon Musk could alleviate Jakarta's congestion and air pollution.

Billboards reading "Welcome to Pollution City" over the smog-choked Indonesian city of Jakarta in 2006.

Indonesia could be the latest country to get all aboard with the high-speed, high-tech Hyperloop.

The concept of the Hyperloop, which fires transport capsules through tubes like the floating puck on an air hockey table, was launched into the public consciousness a few years ago by Tesla founder Elon Musk. One of the companies looking to capitalise on the idea is Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which announced today it's talking to private investors about a Hyperloop serving the southeast Asian country.

At this stage, HTT is talking about a feasibility study focusing initially on the congested and polluted capital city of Jakarta, and then possibly Java and Sumatra.

Although it's still being tested, Hyperloops are currently touting for linking Slovakia with the Czech Republic, and Abu Dhabi with Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

