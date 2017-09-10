ISS commander Randy Bresnik remains on hurricane watch from his perch about 260 miles (419 km) above Earth, and now he's added looming Hurricane Jose to his list.

The NASA astronaut is making himself a must-follow on Twitter, sharing not just photos of Jose and Hurricane Irma, but giving Earthlings views of the areas that have been unfortunatel enough to land in the storms' paths.

The eye of #Jose, may it veer north and east away from those so affected by Irma’s wrath already. pic.twitter.com/g6RtKGx2CD — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

What a difference a week makes, Turks and Caicos before and after #Irma. pic.twitter.com/BAm438TSwe — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

The beautiful sands of Turks & Caicos churned up into a kaleidoscope of colors after #Irma. pic.twitter.com/Z0tZI46JCX — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

In #Irma’s wake Turks & Caicos, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands…. pic.twitter.com/Z5sF4rrX8g — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

The US Virgin Islands reeling from #Irma’s passage…. pic.twitter.com/sMtDxS7I9N — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

The tentacles of the bow wave of #Irma clawing its way up Florida…. pic.twitter.com/BKCS8RrCnB — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

On Thursday night, Bresnik tweeted a sobering photo of Hurricane Irma swirling menacingly above the Caribbean.

Not all of Bresnik's images are storm-centered. He also shares photos of areas that are safely out of the storm's path.

Between the Dead Sea & the Red Sea, carved out of the face of the rock, the ancient city of Petra is a wonder to behold. #OneWorldManyViews pic.twitter.com/qWUim3rHq4 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

The beautiful blue of that Budapest twilight matches the blue we see on the horizon from orbit. #OneWorldManyViews pic.twitter.com/OsvtMJWHgp — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 9, 2017

Follow @AstroKomrade ("Komrade" is Bresnik's nickname) on Twitter for storm -- and other -- updates from space.

