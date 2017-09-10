ISS commander Randy Bresnik remains on hurricane watch from his perch about 260 miles (419 km) above Earth, and now he's added looming Hurricane Jose to his list.
The NASA astronaut is making himself a must-follow on Twitter, sharing not just photos of Jose and Hurricane Irma, but giving Earthlings views of the areas that have been unfortunatel enough to land in the storms' paths.
On Thursday night, Bresnik tweeted a sobering photo of Hurricane Irma swirling menacingly above the Caribbean.
Not all of Bresnik's images are storm-centered. He also shares photos of areas that are safely out of the storm's path.
Follow @AstroKomrade ("Komrade" is Bresnik's nickname) on Twitter for storm -- and other -- updates from space.
