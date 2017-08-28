Harvey forces weather service to add a new color to its maps

It's just one more sign of the devastating power of Hurricane-turned-Tropical-Storm-Harvey. The National Weather Service has had to add a new color to the choices it uses to indicate rainfall levels on weather maps.

In a tweet sent out Monday, the NWS explained that so much rain has fallen on Texas and Louisiana because of the storm, the previous map code didn't cover it. Water levels could reach 50 inches in some areas, the NWS reports.

#Harvey in perspective. So much rain has fallen, we've had to update the color charts on our graphics in order to effectively map it. pic.twitter.com/Su7x2K1uuz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017

The previous map used a kind of a red-violet color to indicate rain levels over 15 inches. The new map the NWS tweeted out added a dark purple level to show rainfall of 20-30 inches, and a new lavender color indicating rainfall over 30 inches. Yes, a grim use of Prince's famed "purple rain."

Both of the purple levels are required on current maps of the areas around Houston worst hit by the storm. Flooding in the area isn't expected to peak until Wednesday or Thursday.

"Before the storm is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain," the NWS reported, according to CBS News. "That would be the highest amount ever recorded in Texas."

