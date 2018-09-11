Hurricane Florence seen from space is a churning monster

Hurricane Florence is getting worse. While people on the ground are preparing for floods, high winds and surging waves, satellites and astronauts in orbit are looking down on the storm from above, and the views are startling.

NASA released a video of the hurricane on Monday as captured by cameras mounted outside the International Space Station.

The ISS was flying 255 miles (410 kilometers) above the storm when it got the footage, which NASA describes as "dramatic."

The video tracks across the swirling clouds at the outer edges of the hurricane before passing over the eye. The video also includes still images from NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, who photographed the storm from the ISS.

The massive storm is threatening the East Coast of the US with an expected landfall late Thursday. South Carolina and North Carolina have ordered evacuations for people living in vulnerable areas along the coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Goes-East weather-monitoring satellite used its lightning mapping technology for a video showing Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac and Hurricane Helene as they traveled across the Atlantic on Tuesday.

Check out all the lightning activity in #HurricaneFlorence, Tropical Storm #Isaac and Hurricane #Helene, seen from the #GOESEast Geostationary Lightning Mapper this morning. pic.twitter.com/OuKhwjzbU3 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 11, 2018

NASA also released an intriguing infrared look from its Aqua satellite on Tuesday, showing Hurricane Florence likely going through a process called "eyewall replacement."

The image shows a band of thunderstorms in red outside of the hurricane's eye that'll eventually choke off and then replace the original center. "The storm's intensity can fluctuate over this period, initially weakening as the inner eye wall dies before again strengthening as the outer eye wall contracts," says NASA.

Satellites and astronauts will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence from the safe vantage point of space.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.