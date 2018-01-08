Hunter fans give Google a home on your ceiling at CES

Hunter

Hunter's connected fans just completed the trifecta of major voice assistants. You could already control them with Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. At CES, Hunter has just announced integration with Google's digital assistant (simply called Google Assistant).

If you have a Google Home smart speaker or a smart phone with the Assistant, you can control your connected Hunter ceiling fan with a voice command. Hunter's fans are the first that work directly with Google's voice assistant. Say the word, and your ceiling fans will spin into action.

The announcement applies to all of Hunter's connected fan line called SimpleConnect. Hunter's also expanding that line at CES with a trimmed-down model called the Advocate. Head to Hunter's site for details on the line.

Now that you can control Hunter fans with all three voice assistants, the company might have the smartest fans out there. Haiku's premium fans work with Alexa and Siri, but now have a little catching up to do, especially if you're looking for a smart fan for your Google-centric smart home.

