Hulu with Live TV hits 1 million subscribers

Ted Soqui/Getty Images

Hulu's live TV service has surpassed 1 million subscribers.

The service, called Hulu with Live TV, launched last year. It features more than 60 live channels. The 1 million subscriber milestone was reported earlier by USA Today.

In January, the service had around 450,000 paying subscribers, according to CNBC. YouTube TV reportedly had around 300,000 subscribers at the time.

Hulu with Live TV reached 800,000 subscribers in May, according to Variety. In July, as the service approached its 1 million subscriber milestone, YouTube TV had nearly 800,000 subscribers, The Information reported.

Hulu has over 20 million subscribers overall, which includes customers who pay for on-demand TV and movies.