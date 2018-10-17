Hulu on Wednesday announced that it's launching a Night Mode on its website. The feature gives Hulu watchers the option of turning on a dark theme to suit their viewing preference.
The TV-streaming company says Night Mode reduces eye strain and glare in low light, which may create a better TV-watching experience. It also gives a more cinematic feel, almost like you're in a movie theater.
Night Mode is rolling out starting today, Oct. 17. It should look good on your computer if you use dark mode apps, like the system-wide dark theme on the new MacOS Mojave.
Discuss: Hulu adds a Night Mode to go easy on your eyes
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.