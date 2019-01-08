Hulu crosses 25 million members (meaning more people watch TV on Hulu than Comcast)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu surpassed 25 million total subscribers across all products in 2018, the company said Tuesday, an 8 million increase from a year earlier.

Like all other subscription streaming video services, that still leaves a big gap behind world leader Netflix, which had 137 million members worldwide at the end of September. But Hulu noted its 25 million milestone means it has more video customers than even the biggest cable company in the US, Comcast. The cable giant, which is incidentally one of Hulu's parents, had 21 million residential TV customers at the end of September.

(Awkward...)

This is a developing story.

